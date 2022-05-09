Watch: Israel Adesanya reacts to Michael Chandler's crushing knockout of Tony Ferguson

Israel Adesanya took the time to watch UFC 274 this past weekend. Like those watching around the world, he was shocked after seeing Michael Chandler put Tony Ferguson to sleep.

Chandler met ‘El Cucuy’ in a highly-anticipated lightweight bout at the recently concluded pay-per-view. As expected, both fighters enjoyed significant moments of success in the opening round, riling up the crowd. Round two was a different story as 'Iron' connected with a front kick 17 seconds into the round, knocking Ferguson out cold.

Israel Adesanya, who was rooting for Tony Ferguson in the fight, screamed in disbelief as soon as he saw Chandler kicking the former interim champion in the face. His brother and friends, who were watching the fight with him, reacted in a similar manner.

‘The Last Stylebander’ praised Chandler for not following through with another strike as Ferguson was lying on the ground. He also laughed at Joe Rogan’s reaction to the knockout.

Watch Adesanya react to the UFC 274 pay-per-view below:

After napping through a lackluster UFC women’s strawweight title fight and watching the lightweight scrap between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, Adesanya shared his opinion on UFC 274.

He pointed out that Tony Ferguson was "shot off" for the first time ever and said that UFC 274 was a good, stacked fight card that he enjoyed. However, he picked the promo for his UFC 276 fight against Jared Canonnier as his favorite part of the show.

Israel Adesanya to face Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya will make his fifth UFC middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. The event will take place on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

‘The Last Stylebender’ has held the undisputed middleweight title for 945 days. During his title reign, he defended his belt against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, and Robert Whittaker in a rematch. Adesanya is undefeated in the 185-pound weight class, with his only MMA loss coming in a light heavyweight title fight against Jan Bachowicz.

Jared Cannonier has gradually made his way down from the heavyweight division all the way down to middleweight since joining the UFC. Now the No.1 contender at 185 pounds, 'The Killa Gorilla' will finally have a chance to claim UFC gold at UFC 276.

