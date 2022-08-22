"In the f***ing last round!" - Watch Israel Adesanya's shocked reaction to Kamaru Usman getting knocked out by Leon Edwards

Israel Adesanya recently uploaded a clip of his reaction to Leon Edwards' KO win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Edwards scored a huge comeback win over Usman on Saturday night, knocking 'The Nigerian Nightmare' out with hardly a minute left in the bout.

Like the rest of the MMA community, Adesanya also screamed in disbelief as 'Rocky' put Usman to sleep with a perfectly timed left head kick. The Kiwi's initial reaction was one of sheer dejection as he shut his eyes and leaned on his friend who was sitting by his side.

Adesanya also claimed to have already observed that Usman was parrying too low. The UFC middleweight champion said:

"I was saying the parry... He was parrying too low... Man, dangerous. In the f***ing last round. F***k. But still f***k [dejected]."

Watch Adesanya's reaction to Usman getting knocked out by Edwards below:

Adesanya also lauded Edwards, stating that the Englishman's performance resembled Sylvester Stallone's Rocky, which also happens to be his nickname. 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"F**k, Rocky. What a Rocky story. Real life Rocky story."

Watch the KO below:

Gonçalo Silva @goncalosilva_31 Leon Edwards knocking out one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC Leon Edwards knocking out one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC https://t.co/cK6TDxRjF5

Leon Edwards win over Kamaru Usman was "bittersweet" for Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya, Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou have shared a close bond since the UFC's middleweight, welterweight and heavyweight divisions were taken over by the three African kings. While contemplating a move up, Usman skipped the middleweight division to avoid a clash against Adesanya.

'The Last Stylebender' was admittedly saddened to see Usman getting dethroned by Leon Edwards in the UFC 278 headliner. However, Adesanya was happy for his manager Tim Simpson, who also manages the newly crowned champion, Edwards.

While he is sad for Usman, Adesanya is aware that the former champion's rubber match against 'Rocky' is inevitable. 'The Last Stylebender' further said on his YouTube channel:

"As much as I am happy for Leon, I'm more happy for team. Because, Tim, our manager, I know how much this meant to him. It's bittersweet. I'm so happy for Leon and Tim. But then I'm so sad for Kamaru. But then also I know, like the rematch... they're gonna have a rematch clause or something so I know it's gonna be in there."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik