Watch: Israel Adesanya shares real-time reaction to epic trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder 

Israel Adesanya recently shared a video on YouTube. In it, he's seen reacting to the recently concluded trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Adesanya often shares similar videos reacting to prominent fights.

Watch the video below:

Israel Adesanya was seemingly awestruck on numerous occasions as the fight went on. He took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the heavyweight clash. He was also seen applauding the fighters along with his brother.

"#WilderFury3 What a crazy fight!! Mucho Hespecto to both combatants, they really gave it everything they had in their being. What a time to be a fan of boxing. #tysonfury #deontaywilder," wrote Israel Adesanya on Twitter.

The trilogy fight saw five knockdowns. Fury first dropped Wilder in the third round. 'The Bronze Bomber' replied in the next fame, dropping Fury twice. 'The Gypsy King' then dropped Wilder in the tenth round and capped it off with a finish in the eleventh. Fury landed a huge right hook which knocked Wilder out.

Tyson Fury retained his WBC and The Ring heavyweight belts on the night. His next fight will most likely take place against his mandatory challenger, Dillian Whyte. A win in that contest could set Fury up to face either Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua for the status of the first undisputed heavyweight king since Lennox Lewis.

Israel Adesanya supported Tyson Fury after the rematch against Deontay Wilder

After Tyson Fury's second fight with 'The Bronze Bomber' in 2020, Israel Adesanya spoke about Wilder's infamous excuse for losing the rematch. 'The Bronze Bomber' publicly stated the costume he wore while walking towards the ring was 'too heavy,' which led to his legs getting tired.

In an interview with The Mac Life, Israel Adesanya rebuked the excuse and commended Fury for being the better boxer. He said:

"I don't think that's a good excuse, I don't think that's why he lost the fight. I think 'The Gypsy King' was just the better boxer that night."

Watch the video below:

