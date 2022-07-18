Watch: Israel Adesanya shares training footage of practicing exact shots that he landed on Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya maintained his place at the top of the 185-pound division with a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. It wasn't quite the spectacular performance many were expecting. However, it was a technical one and it appears that the champion spent considerable time practicing the shots he executed inside the octagon.

'The Last Stylebender' recently shared a video on his FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel. In the clip, Adesanya can be seen replicating the exact moves he practiced during training camp against his UFC 276 opponent inside the octagon.

Watch the video below:

Israel Adesanya drew the ire of MMA fans and received criticism from several fighters for being overly cautious during his fifth title defense against Cannonier.

The champion has also faced similar criticisms for lackluster performances in the past. The 32-year-old is also yet to finish an opponent since dispatching Paulo Costa via second-round TKO in September 2020.

Dana White promises Israel Adesanya's next fight will be monumental

Dana White seems pretty excited about Israel Adesanya's next title defense and is confident that the fight will be anything but boring. Speaking to the media at Saturday's UFC Long Island post-fight presser, the UFC president weigned in on Adesanya's dull performance at UFC 276. However, White guaranteed that the champion's next promotional outing will be nothing short of impressive:

"It won’t happen in the next fight. When you’re sitting here in my position, you can’t give too many guarantees... I absolutely, positively guarantee you that the next fight that Israel Adesanya fights will be absolutely bats**t nuts."

Watch Dana White discuss Adesanya's next title fight below:

Adesanya is expected to take on Alex Pereira in his next title defense. The Brazilian holds a pair of wins over 'The Last Stylebender' in kickboxing. Both fights took place in Glory Kickboxing. Pereira scored his first win against Adesanya via unanimous decision in 2016 and followed that up with a third-round knockout a year later.

It's clear that 'Poatan' is being fast-tracked into a title shot due to the hype and storyline behind a third clash between the two athletes. The Brazilian passed the toughest challenge of his MMA career when he scored a first-round knockout of Sean Strickland on the same card Adesanya beat Cannonier.

Pereira improved his pro-MMA record to 6-1 with the victory and may soon have the opportunity to deliver another impressive performance against 'The Last Stylebender'.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far