Watch: Israel Adesanya and team hilariously performs 'Blessing of Protection' ceremony for Julianna Pena ahead of UFC 269 title bout with Amanda Nunes

Israel Adesanya and his friends posted a video on YouTube wherein they performed a blessing ceremony for the newly crowned women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena.

Adesanya, who often posts videos of himself watching UFC events, reacted to Pena's unexpected and thrilling victory over former bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes.

In the video, Israel Adesanya's brother is hilariously seen carrying out the ceremony as 'The Venezuelan Vixen' was walking towards the octagon.

Adesanya was heard saying:

"Oh, look at her! She about to shock the world! [Amanda Nunes] is panicking! She's panic striking! She's panic striking! No f***ing way! Jab, jab! Grapple her! This is where she wins... I've done it in sparring before, you panic and you strike... Normally [Nunes'] striking is to hit the girl, this was her saying, 'get away, get away! Stay away so I can relax and think of what I'm gonna do'."

Watch Israel Adesanya's reaction video to UFC 269 below:

UFC 269 produced one of the biggest upsets in combat sports history as Julianna Pena finished Amanda Nunes in the second round.

Pena, after a slow start to the bout, marched forward relentlessly and started landing significant strikes on Nunes. In the second round, Pena backed Nunes against the fence with her pressure and proceeded to take her down. She sunk in a rear-naked choke soon after, forcing 'The Lioness' to tap.

THE BIGGEST UPSET IN THE HISTORY OF THE UFC. BAR NONE. JULIANNA PENA HAS SHOCKED THE WORLD! 🤯🤯🤯THE BIGGEST UPSET IN THE HISTORY OF THE UFC. BAR NONE. #UFC269 JULIANNA PENA HAS SHOCKED THE WORLD! 🤯🤯🤯THE BIGGEST UPSET IN THE HISTORY OF THE UFC. BAR NONE. #UFC269 https://t.co/JFTD7XGY2G

Julianna Pena demands respect from the MMA community and commentators; says, 'they can't even spell my name right'

After defying all odds at UFC 269, Juliana Pena demanded respect from the MMA community, which she feels is significantly lacking.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' was a huge underdog coming into the fight against Amanda Nunes, however, the underwhelming support did not stop her from putting up a phenomenal performance in the co-main event.

At the post-fight press conference, she spoke her mind about the pre-event fiasco and how she was counted out by the fans and the media.

She also said that the UFC commentators did not show her enough recognition and couldn't even spell her name correctly.

"I definitely think that people have been sleeping on me and they have not been putting any respect on my name," said Pena. "They haven't been giving me as much as I feel like I deserve. You know, whenever the commentators talk about Amanda Nunes, they will say everybody else's name but mine. And they can't even spell my name right. They don't ever put the tilde over the 'n', you know. So, there's little things I'm like - man, can I get some respect?"

Watch Julianna Pena's full interview at the UFC 269 post-fight press conference below:

