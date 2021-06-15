Watch: Israel Adesanya visits Drew Dober after his brilliant UFC 263 battle with Brad Riddell

Israel Adesanya's class was not limited to his striking clinic against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. The UFC middleweight champion also visited Drew Dober, who had fought Adesanya's teammate, Brad Riddell, at the UFC 263 prelims. Take a look at the footage of Israel Adesanya walking up to Dober and his entourage to pay his respects:

As Israel Adesanya successfully defended his middleweight title for a third time in the main event at UFC 263, his City Kickboxing teammate Brad Riddell took on ranked lightweight contender Drew Dober on the same night.

After engaging in an evenly matched slugfest throughout three rounds, Brad Riddell was declared the winner via unanimous decision, with all three scorecards reading 29-28. However, considering the way the Arizona crowd erupted, there were no losers in the brawl between Drew Dober and Brad Riddell at UFC 263.

Both Israel Adesanya and Brad Riddell dedicated their wins to fallen teammate

Both Kiwi fighters dedicated their massive victories to their late sparring partner, Fau Vake, who was recently assaulted and later succumbed to injuries. After reeling in the decision win over No.13-ranked Drew Dober, Brad Riddell told Joe Rogan in the post-fight octagon interview:

"My friend got murdered two weeks ago, so I was never going to lose this fight. I had a driving force that was bigger than me and I'm very, very grateful that I still get to walk on this planet. The walkout song might have seemed a little bit weird but that was his walkout song. That was my tribute to his family because unfortunately he'll never get to make this walk again but I miss you Fau and I hope you're proud."

Similarly, Israel Adesanya also dedicated his successful title defense to Fau Vake and even revealed that the late Vake had won the last sparring session against 'Izzy.' Israel told Joe Rogan:

"Fau Vake, I love you man. Willy, John, James, all the Vake fam, all love. This fight I dedicate to you Fau. Even in his last sparring with me, he whooped my a**. So I have to give you credit Fau, I’m never gonna get that one back but I’m glad you whooped my a** in your last sparring."

In a bold move, Israel Adesanya even went on to slam New Zealand's government for its handling of Fau Vake's death.

