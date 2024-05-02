WATCH: Jackie Buntan gives a step-by-step breakdown of her clinical knockout sequence against Diandra Martin

ONE Championship fans have seen some iconic finishes through the years, and a worldwide audience was able to witness Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan's first-ever career finish.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, 2023, the Filipino-American pulled off a crushing TKO sequence to put away Diandra Martin. She shared how she was able to do it in an Instagram clip posted by ONE Championship fighter-turned-commentator Mitch Chilson:

"She would kind of reach out to parry, so that was kind of our key [game plan]. So, [I] threw a couple of jabs, I don't know how many, threw some jabs in the fight. Threw some hooks up top [to] get the guard going up high and then, kind of saw the moment where she was pressed against the cage and I was kind of pressing, cutting her off."

She continued:

"I fake the jab up top and where she kind of swatted to reach for it. She was here and when I brought it back, I just boom, reload, reset on that lead hip, body shot, boom, right hand [to the face]."

Buntan followed up her TKO against Martin with a unanimous decision win over Martine Michieletto this past March.

Jackie Buntan gets another shot at a ONE world championship

The Boxing Works gym product is headed for another shot at ONE Championship gold on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23, where she takes on Anissa Meksen for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title.

Buntan's last attempt at a ONE world championship came in disappointment after falling to Smilla Sundell via unanimous decision over the Muay Thai equivalent of the world title that she will face Meksen for.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.