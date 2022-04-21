Watch: Jackie Buntan's inspiring road to ONE 156 title shot

Jackie Buntan has had a long road to a world title opportunity. Beginning her Muay Thai training at the young age of 13, she will now be challenging for the inaugural ONE Muay Thai women's strawweight championship. On April 22, she will be fighting for her legacy inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Watch the ONE Championship video below detailing Buntan's road to her shot at gold:

Buntan is best known for her precision and power. She is undefeated in ONE Championship and created a name for herself in 2021 with three impressive victories.

She started in Muay Thai at the age of 13, mainly because her brother-in-law was in the sport. Jackie Buntan said it clicked for her. Her first Muay Thai trainer was Brian Popejoy of Boxing Works and she is still with him a decade later ahead of her title shot.

In the video, Popejoy discusses Buntan's arrival:

"Her mother brought her in for our kid's class and was always really quiet. I think it was about a month or two before she would even speak, which was kinda funny. She always had kind of a knack for things. It looked like things came natural for her."

Even at a young age, coach Popejoy saw great potential in this student. The two are now on the verge of earning a title at ONE 156 on April 22. Standing in her way is Swedish knockout star Smilla Sundell.

Jackie Buntan and her family

Filipina-American fighter Jackie Buntan has fought in Muay Thai from a young age, but did not always have the full support of her family. She said that she insisted on not going to school and instead to follow her career in fighting, which her family did not like.

She explained:

"I was probably 19 years old when I gave them the great idea of me stopping school and pursuing fighting full-time. That caused a lot of conflict between my parents and my sisters, which is understandable. But I was so sure of myself, I still am, that I can get to where I want to be... So, I just did it. I just had to prove them wrong, and they're my number-one supporters right now."

On the cusp of a title shot, Jackie Buntan has proven to her family the worth of this career. She is now at the top of her field in Muay Thai and is known for her tactical precision in striking.

After multiple consecutive wins in ONE Championship, Jackie Buntan next looks to conquer the undisputed status in her class. It's safe to say that victory would mean a lot for the Filipina-American:

"When I win this belt and Chatri puts that belt on my shoulder, I might start crying. I've had moments where I tear up thinking about it because that's how much I visualize and want this to happen."

