Watch: Jackie Buntan showcases the speed and precision striking that made her a star

Filipina-American Muay Thai fighter Jackie Buntan is known for being a striking tactician in the circle. Competing in ONE Championship, she has had some stunning fights that displayed her incredible talent.

ONE has assembled a highlight video of Jackie Buntan's four Muay Thai fights in the organization, showcasing her best moments.

Buntan made her debut in ONE in 2021, facing Thai star Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak. The American-born striker made herself known to ONE fans by impressively earning a knockdown and dodging a head kick, which she followed by waiving her finger. She spent the rest of the fight landing hard kicks and punches in an impressive display of her speed and talent.

The next highlight in the video shows moments from Buntan's fight against Argentina's Daniela López. In this bout, Buntan countered effectively, landed more, and showed impressive dominance. She landed kicks and punches in combination, which clearly stunned her opponent.

This highlight also has moments from her fight against the Belarusian 'Barbie' Ekaterina Vandaryeva. The two traded kicks in the fight, with Buntan able to grab a kick and sweep her opponent.

Buntan won her first three matches in ONE and was able to next face Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Jackie Buntan vs. Smilla Sundell

The highlight video also displays Buntan's title fight against Sweden's Smilla Sundell. The Filipina-American striker was the smaller person in this fight, but was still able to land effective counters and win the first two rounds.

Buntan was still dangerous in the final three rounds, winning the clinch and often landing her right hook. However, Sundell was able to land more effectively and win the world championship fight.

After the fight, Buntan spoke to SCMP MMA and said:

“I was kind of just fixated on whatever strategy I had and I kind of just went relentless with it. There were other fights where I was able to adapt very quickly and switch on the fly.”

Jackie Buntan will be watching the remainder of ONE Championship's busy schedule for 2022 with great interest. The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix will host fights at both ONE 160 and ONE 161, with the latter set to air at US primetime.

ONE 161 will be the first event broadcast on Amazon Prime Video and will include impressive Muay Thai talents such as Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Liam Harrison, Savvas Michael, and superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

