Watch: Jake Paul delivers a moving pep talk to brother Logan Paul moments before the Floyd Mayweather fight

Jake Paul recently released a clip of a pre-fight pep talk he delivered to his brother Logan Paul.

Moments before the YouTube star walked out for his exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul tried to inspire his big brother by reading a motivational speech from his phone.

The speech read:

"Your mind's a powerful tool. Let your brain wake up every cell in your body. I want you to see yourself winning right now and feel it in every cell of your body."

At this point, boxing coach Milton Lacroix chimed in to say: "See it, achieve it, believe it," as Logan Paul continued meditating with his eyes closed.

Jake Paul continued:

"Replay the win again. You're moments away from that happening, reality hasn't caught up yet. When you walk into that ring in just a few moments your energy will be the strongest in the stadium. Your energy will rise above. No nerves, no other focus, just a simple task you've lived your whole live to perform, this is your day. You did everything right, you've already won. This is to show the world what the f*** you're made of and who the f*** Logan Paul is."

The motivational speech seems to have worked as a fired-up Logan Paul rose from his seat once Jake Paul was done reading.

How did Logan Paul fare against Floyd Mayweather?

Logan Paul met Floyd Mayweather in the ring for an exhibition match Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The 26-year-old content creator was outmatched by the retired boxer for eight rounds. But the bout didn't conclude with an official winner as there were no judges for the exhibition. Based on official statistics, Mayweather would have won had there been judges to score the bout.

Paul threw a higher volume of strikes, unleashing a total of 217 punches. However, the internet celebrity only connected with 28 significant strikes. Mayweather, meanwhile, landed 43 of his 107 punches after eight rounds.

Jake Paul claims Logan Paul beat Floyd Mayweather

After the fight, Jake Paul was adamant that his brother had handed Mayweather his first career defeat. 'The Problem Child' took to Twitter to say Mayweather's record is now 50-1.

50-1



HOLY FUCK



MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

During the post-fight press conference, Floyd Mayweather dismissed Jake Paul's comments. He said:

“I mean he’s entitled to feel how he wants to feel. A guy that’s retired, like myself, training a few days a week, for me to be retired, to be a grandfather, and to come have some fun with a guy that’s in his twenties - when the money comes, we’ll see who’s the real winner. Because at the end of the day, I’m going to the Hall of Fame for boxing. I have nothing to prove."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh