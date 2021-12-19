Watch: Jake Paul is gifted customized 'Conor McGregor toiler paper' ahead of Tyron Woodley rematch

Ahead of his second encounter against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul received a unique gift. The unpacking of the gift by 'The Problem Child' revealed it to be customized toilet paper with the face of Irish superstar Conor McGregor printed on it.

You can watch the video of Jake Paul opening the unique gift below:

Jake Paul has been talking trash about the former UFC dual-weight champion for a long time. The 24-year-old had a customized 'Sleepy McGregor' chain made. The chain had 'The Notorious' sleeping in a way similar to his posture after his TKO loss to 'The Diamond' at UFC 257.

After McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Paul gifted the chain to Poirier, along with a hand-written letter.

"Dear Dustin, congrats for your much-earned victory. I love what you're doing with your Good Fight Foundation. You deserve this chain more than me. Good always beats evil. Keep winning! - Love, Jake. P.S: Tell Jolie I said hi. She's a bada**,"

Jake Paul @jakepaul



It’s on the way Crazy press week but finally got time to get to a FedEx to ship this to Dustin🙏🏼It’s on the way @DustinPoirier Crazy press week but finally got time to get to a FedEx to ship this to Dustin🙏🏼It’s on the way @DustinPoirier 💎 https://t.co/De4i6aVGQd

The Louisiana native later announced that he would be auctioning the chain to raise money for Poirier's 'Good Fight Foundation'.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier

To do something big in Lafayette!! Got the sleepy mac chain today from @jakepaul I will be auctioning it off soon for @TheGoodFightFDN To do something big in Lafayette!! Got the sleepy mac chain today from @jakepaul I will be auctioning it off soon for @TheGoodFightFDNTo do something big in Lafayette!! https://t.co/Yp4rd6J5Pl

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury he suffered in his trilogy fight against Poirier at UFC 264.

Paul, on the other hand, is scheduled to take on Woodley for the second time in a boxing match on December 18th. The rematch became reality when heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy pulled out of the fight due to an injury, and Woodley stepped in on 12 days notice.

The first encounter between Paul and 'The Chosen One' ended in a split decision victory for the 24-year-old 'Problem Child'.

Jake Paul was not satisfied with his performance against Tyron Woodley in August

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Jake Paul revealed that he was unhappy with not being able to finish Tyron Woodley in their first boxing encounter.

"100% upset, you know. I wasn't happy with my performance. I had a bad night. Had an injured elbow. I wasn't feeling 100%. Still got the job done, but I was unhappy."

Woodley remains the only opponent Paul hasn't been able to finish in a fight. 'The Problem Child' will get a chance to right the wrongs of their first bout on December 18th.

