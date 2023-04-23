Watch: Jake Paul’s shocking reaction to Ryan Garcia taking a knee against Gervonta Davis in the 7th round 

Jake Paul watched the clash between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia from the comfort of his home alongside friends and family. 'The Problem Child' is known for his brash persona and sharp tongue, but Paul was lost for words at Garcia's inability to get back to his feet after absorbing a brutal body shot.

During the live broadcast, Davis' killer blow was difficult to notice due to the camera angle, which could have added to Paul's look of shock.

As Ryan Garcia took a knee, Jake Paul could be heard asking:

"What did [Davis] hit [Garcia] with?"

One of Paul's boxing coaches, J'Leon Love, appeared to notice the liver shot, as he could be heard shouting the following:

"He touched that body. He touched that body and [Garcia] tryna play it off."

Jake Paul usually cuts an animated figure, and his lack of any real reaction may be caused by one of several things. He may have favored Garcia to win and could have placed a large bet on 'KingRy' to topple Davis or he may have just been taken by surprise.

Either way, given that Paul has started a boxing career of his own, he will be more than aware of how crippling a perfectly placed liver shot can be.

Jake Paul throws shade at Nate Diaz following the former UFC fighter's recent brawl

Nate Diaz made headlines yesterday when he was captured choking an unnamed man unconscious during a chaotic brawl outside a Misfits Boxing event in New Orleans.

Diaz and his camp were involved in an incident with Chase DeMoor, who competed at the boxing event on Friday. DeMoor allegedly began trash-talking Diaz whilst sitting several rows behind him, which prompted the Stockton native to throw a bottle at him.

The scuffle spilled into the streets outside the arena, where Diaz and his crew took on a number of unknown individuals.

Since the video's release, Jake Paul has uploaded a video of himself to Twitter which appears to poke fun at his upcoming opponent Nate Diaz.

Paul featured in the video alongside his brother, Logan, and said:

"Today, we’re going to be teaching you what to do if you see a homeless Stockton man trying to come at you in the middle of the streets. Now if you look anything like a Paul brother, keep your eyes peeled because the streets are hot."

