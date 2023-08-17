Watch: Jake Paul spits bars on Mike Tyson’s podcast ahead of new single release

Jake Paul was able to get back in the win column after taking the first loss of his professional boxing career earlier this year. The social media personality recently appeared on 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson' where he discussed a litany of topics, including revealing that he has a song releasing later this week.

Paul previewed some of the lyrics from his upcoming song, rapping:

"The Paul name worth a billion of being it go like a synonym, Cleveland couldn't see the vision then me and [Le]Bron [James] made them witness it, [Machine Gun] Kelly's got them all listening, I've been feeling like I'm Johnny Depp I'm the flying fox in the Carribean, the goal is never to be fitting in, security keeping a F&N, me and the money the best of friends, Alec Monopoly collection, all the knock outs with the right hand, but the Richard [Millie] look good on the left hand, gonna marry the queen of the Netherlands, Benny Frank gonna be the best man."

Check out footage of Jake Paul of rapping on 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson' below:

Expand Tweet

Paul has previously released music, even receiving platinum RIAA certification on one of his songs. He has not, however, released any music since 2022, when he released a song dissing UFC President Dana White.

Logan Paul believes KSI shouldn't fight Jake Paul if he beats Tommy Fury

Jake Paul and KSI have had a budding rivalry for quite some time amidst claims from both that they are the better boxer. Logan Paul, who is Jake's older brother and KSI's business partner, recently weighed in on the rivalry.

Speaking on his podcast, IMPAULSIVE, the elder brother revealed that he believes his business partner shouldn't fight his brother if he defeats Tommy Fury, who handed the younger brother the first loss of his boxing career earlier this year, stating:

"I think I may have put the seed in KSI's head. I can't take credit for it, but I did say the same thing... I said, 'd**n, if I were KSI and I beat Tommy, a part of me would be like, why would I do that?' But then, Jake would have to fight Tommy again in a rematch and if he beats him convincingly, now there's some meat on that KSI and Jake Paul feud."

Check out Logan Paul's comments on Jake Paul and KSI below:

Paul faced accusations of being an unsupportive brother following his comments. It remains unclear who the younger Paul brother will face in his next boxing match.