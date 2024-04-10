WATCH: Jamahal Hill gets hoodie signed by Alex Pereira during wholesome interaction before UFC 300 showdown 

Alex Pereira signed a hoodie for Jamahal Hill during a friendly exchange prior to their UFC 300 clash.

Pereira is set to defend his light heavyweight title against Hill for the first time in the main event of UFC 300. The highly anticipated pay-per-view is set to take place on April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The two fighters crossed paths in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Hill welcomed Pereira during their encounter, had him sign a hoodie, and then they shook hands and parted ways.

Check out Pereira and Hill's interaction below:

Hill will look to reclaim the title he never lost when he returns to action this weekend. The former champion vacated the belt after sustaining an injury last summer, and Pereira subsequently won the light heavyweight title last year with his knockout victory over Jiri Prochazka.

Notably, Hill beat Pereira's mentor, Glover Teixeira, to win the title, and 'Poatan' will be looking to avenge his compatriot.

Jamahal Hill predicts outcome of UFC 300 headliner against Alex Pereira

Jamahal Hill tore his Achilles tendon last summer, putting him on the sidelines while he rehabilitated his injury. He'll make his return at UFC 300 against former middleweight king and reigning 205-pound champion Alex Pereira this Saturday in Las Vegas.

Despite Pereira being considered one of the best strikers in the world, 'Sweet Dreams' is looking to finish the Brazilian on the feet. Labeling the matchup a "mismatch," Hill predicted a knockout, saying:

"I'm knocking him the f**k out. When I say this, this is no disrespect to Alex. How you take it is how you take it, but at the end of the day, for me there is no disrespect. I like Alex, I think he's funny, I think he brings attention and a good energy and good charisma and good things to the sport... But the way I see the fight... It's truly, truly a mismatch."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below (11:13):

Hill and Pereira will headline the milestone UFC pay-per-view this weekend, which is co-headlined by an all-Chinese strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan. The feature bout pits BMF champion Justin Gaethje against former featherweight king Max Holloway.

A slew of former champions, future Hall of Famers, and up-and-coming stars make up the remainder of the UFC 300 fight card.

