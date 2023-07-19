WATCH: Jan Blachowicz refuses to sing Polish national anthem after being asked to by UFC Hall of Famer

Jan Blachowicz is clearly a proud Polish patriot after refusing to sing the national anthem during a recent interview out of respect for the song.

Blachowicz is set to take on Alex Pereira at UFC 291 next weekend, and ahead of his clash, he was interviewed by Michael Bisping. During the interview, Bisping asked the former light heavyweight champion to sing the Polish national anthem, which he declined.

Jan Blachowicz stated that it was not the appropriate time to sing the song and continued by explaining the following:

"You cannot sing the Polish national anthem like this. Yeah I cannot do it like this. You have to stand with your hand on your heart and... it's not the situation."

Watch the video below from 16:50:

Jan Blachowicz may be fighting for the UFC light heavyweight title next weekend following Jamahal Hill's decision to vacate the title after rupturing his Achilles tendon last week.

It would be a repeat of the event that took place at UFC 282 last year, where Jiri Prochazka, the then-light heavyweight champion, was forced to vacate the title several weeks before facing Glover Teixeira in the main event of the card.

Blachowicz was set to take on Magomed Ankalaev in the co-main event of UFC 282, but following Prochazka's injury, the pair were moved to the main event, where they competed for the vacant light heavyweight title.

The judges scored the fight as a majority draw, but Jan Blachowicz may have a second bite of the apple at UFC 291 next weekend.

Jan Blachowicz says he has spoken to the UFC about his bout with Alex Pereira being for the title

Jan Blachowicz is set to welcome Alex Pereira to the light heavyweight division at UFC 291 next weekend.

'Poatan' announced his move from middleweight to light heavyweight after his KO loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, and he will be thrown into the deep end against a former champion of the division.

Given Jamahal Hill's recent injury news, there has been speculation that Blachowicz vs. Pereira could be for the 205-pound title.

During a recent interview with Michael Bisping, Blachowicz disclosed whether his upcoming bout could be for the light heavyweight strap. He said this:

"We talked about it, to change the status of this fight. But for this moment [the UFC] have not changed anything. But we've talked about it, yes."