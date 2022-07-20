Watch: Janet Todd shows off insane skills in guest training session at Singapore’s Evolve MMA

Janet Todd has arrived in Singapore and has established herself very well in the home of mixed martial arts.

She was recently seen doing a training session with her boxing coach ahead of her interim Muay Thai world title bout with Lara Fernandez, which is scheduled for Friday, July 22 as part of a stacked ONE 159 card.

ONE Championship provided fans with behind-the scenes footage of ‘JT’ Todd showing off some of her quick footwork and insane leg kick combinations in one of the most prominent combat gyms in Singapore — Evolve MMA.

Check out the video below:

Todd’s appearance at Evolve MMA just added more starpower to one of Asia’s largest MMA gyms. It’s the same place where other famous world champions, such as reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan, frequently train.

Similar to Janet Todd, Nong-O is also hard at work training for his own world title fight against English contender Liam ‘The Hitman’ Harrison.

Nong-O, who is coming off eight wins since joining ONE, returns to the circle after defeating Felipe Lobo with a big TKO finish at ONE X in March. The Thai native will have the opportunity to showcase his skills on a star-studded 161 card on August 27.

With Janet Todd training under the same roof with another Muay Thai legend of the same caliber, members at Evolve MMA must be still feeling goosebumps at such a phenomenon.

Footwork and movement are Janet Todd’s biggest strengths against Spanish competitor Lara Fernandez

One of Janet Todd’s biggest weapons coming into her interim world title bout is her incredible ability to pick up the pace with calculated footwork and movement.

If you look closely into her previous fights, the California native is seldom stagnant. The fact that she’s constantly moving will make it difficult for Lara Fernandez to find her at close range.

Todd explained her positioning to ONE:

“I think the strength that I have is my movement. To be able to get the angles that I want for my shots, and also the use of my combinations to create openings. It might not be open right at that moment, but then it can lend itself to creating other openings during the fight. So I think I can use those types of advantages in the fight.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far