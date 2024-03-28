WATCH: Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa showcases unbreakable spirit amidst Superlek’s onslaught

Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa may have come up short in his ONE Championship debut, but the former three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion never once backed down during his epic clash with 'The Kicking Machine.'

Stepping inside the ring for a ONE flyweight kickboxing world title clash with reigning and defending world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, 'The Natural Born Crusher' sustained significant damage to his lead leg over the course of their 15-minute affair. That damage ultimately proved to be the deciding factor, but it didn't deter Takeru from marching forward and showing the world his unbreakable spirit.

"Watch Takeru weather through an insane amount of damage when he faced Superlek for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE 165 in January!"

Though Takeru's first fight under the ONE Championship banner didn't go the way he had hoped, fans were still impressed with the performance and can't wait to see what comes next for the multi-time titleholder.

What's next for Takeru Segawa following intense clash with ONE 165?

With Takeru still healing, no official announcements have been made regarding his highly anticipated sophomore appearance, but two fights appear to be the frontrunners for his return. The first is a rematch with Superlek — an understandable option considering their Fight of the Year contender in Tokyo. 'The Natural Born Crusher' would undoubtedly love the chance to redeem himself against one of the best strikers in the world.

Then, of course, there is the long-awaited clash with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Fans have been clamoring to see Takeru square off with 'The Iron Man' for years. With both men now calling ONE Championship home, it's just a matter of time before we see it go down on martial arts' biggest global stage.

If you missed the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE 165 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.