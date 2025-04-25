WATCH: Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa spends quality time with the schoolkids he helped in Vietnam

Takeru Segawa has accomplished much in his legendary kickboxing career. However, he also has a burning desire to give back to the future generations in any way he can.

Ad

'Natural Born Krusher' recently returned to Vietnam to join in the opening of the school that he funded the construction of using the money he earned from fighting. Additionally, he spent time with the kids, holding pads for them and playing in the wide open field.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared some clips from his visit on Instagram, with the accompanying caption:

"Warrior with a purpose 💪 Takeru brings hope, smiles, and inspiration to kids in Vietnam through education and sport 🙌 @k1takeru"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the post below:

Ad

Philanthropic endeavors have always been at the core of Takeru's character, which is why he was officially named the Seventh Generation Tiger Mask in May 2023 by the first man to take up the legendary mantle, Satoru Sayama.

As evidenced by his huge grin in the clips, it was a much-needed moment of levity for the only three-division K1 Kickboxing king since his flyweight kickboxing megafight with Rodtang Jitmuangnon last month at ONE 172 did not go his way.

Ad

Liam Harrison gives an interesting suggestion for Takeru's next fight

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison is always one to bare his opinions on things, which is why he gave Takeru something to think about regarding his next foray inside the ONE circle.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, 'Hitman' stated:

"If he does feel his punch resistance is going - if that is true - I think it'd only be fair to have another big show in Japan, get the main event as Noiri vs. Superbon, and then let him fight as the co-main, bit of an easier fight."

Ad

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.