WATCH: Japanese legend Shinya Aoki lays down painful karma in submission of Arnaud Lepont in ONE debut

Shinya Aoki has been competing in MMA since 2003, and fans have always known that any opponent showing him even just a shred of disrespect will face painful consequences. This came to fruition in his ONE Championship debut in October 2012.

Ad

In the main event of ONE: Rise of Kings, he faced France's Arnaud Lepont, who attempted to make a statement by bringing a parody of the world-renowned For Dummies series of books, with the title reading 'Beating Aoki for Dummies'.

A stone-faced 'Tobikan Judan' found no humor in the disrespect and gladly showed him the error of his ways by cinching in a triangle choke at the 1:25 mark of the first round.

Ad

Trending

Watch the entire sequence below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

This ferocious display of skill would become Aoki's calling card in ONE, which led to him notching 11 submissions in 14 wins. He is also a two-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion.

The Japanese legend will be gunning for his 15th win on Sunday, March 23, when he clashes with fellow former ONE lightweight MMA king Eduard Folayang at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Eduard Folayang honored Shinya Aoki's request for ONE 172 duel

Despite Shinya Aoki having a 2-1 advantage in their head-to-head series, Eduard Folayang was more than happy to grant his longtime rival's request for a fourth battle at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Ad

Folayang explained how their potentially final encounter came to be in an interview with ONE:

"It's actually Shinya who asked for this and I agreed. He went to Baguio back in 2023 and he asked for another match. He's someone who's a huge part of my career and now it's all about honoring our word to each other and fighting again one more time before we call it a career."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.