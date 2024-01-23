WATCH: Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa doesn’t hold back in sparring session against RISE’s Hiroya

Takeru Segawa gave a preview of the attack that he is going to display for his upcoming fight with reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. They'll collide in a championship showdown at ONE 165 on January 28 inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The Japanese sensation was seen getting his sparring rounds with RISE’s Hiroya, and ONE Championship recently posted this on Instagram. The promotion captioned the video with:

“Brewing 🌪️ Can Takeru snatch the flyweight kickboxing crown from Superlek at ONE 165 in Tokyo on January 28? @k1takeru”

As seen in the video, Takeru and Hiroya were throwing hands during a sparring session as part of his preparation for his world championship fight with Superlek. The 32-year-old showed fantastic countering and immense pressure against the 2014 Krush Super Lightweight champion.

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ also didn’t hold back on his punches as he landed several big shots against Hiroya. For reference, Hiroya is at a division heavier than Takeru and has 49 wins and 17 finishes on his pro record.

His time with Hiroya was only one facet of Takeru’s months-long preparation for his ONE Championship debut, where he traveled to Thailand and the United States to hone his technique and pick up the brains of other renowned trainers and coaches.

Takeru Segawa wraps up training camp for Superlek fight, thanks coach for preparing him

After the grueling work in the past months, Takeru has now concluded his training camp for the upcoming fight with Superlek.

The short-notice change of opponent doesn’t seem to bother him at all, His initial opponent was ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, but due to an injury, he was forced to pull out of their super fight.

The former three-division K-1 champion also thanked his coach, Masakazu Watanabe, for staying by his side throughout all these preparations. Takeru now wants to showcase his full arsenal in front of his home fans in Japan and aims to become the newest king of the weight class with an outstanding victory.

