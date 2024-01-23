“Win and give back” - Japanese icon Takeru Segawa wraps up training camp for world title clash against Superlek at ONE 165

Takeru Segawa is ready for his promotional debut on January 28 at ONE 165, where he challenges reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in front of his Japanese compatriots inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

The Japanese icon will challenge Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in the card’s main event.

In a recent post on Instagram, Takeru revealed that he has concluded his preparation for the world championship clash after sharing a short clip of his preparation with the caption: (as translated in English)

“Last day of the push. I have done it for about 5 months. Thank you Mr. Masawa for your support and support. Win and give back !! @masakazu925”

In the video, the former three-division K-1 world champion was getting his last reps of kicks and punches on the pads with his coach, Masakazu Watanabe, as they wrapped up their camp and now await the day of the fight.

Prior to this training for his upcoming fight, the 32-year-old Japanese had pit stops in Thailand and the United States to sharpen his skills. Takeru stayed in Thailand for over a week and got the chance to train with renowned coach Trainer Gae in Bangkok.

On the other hand, Takeru had a lengthy three-week camp at Boxing Works in California, where he not only worked on his technique but also ramped up his strength and conditioning.

Takeru Segawa reveals his dark past and bad experience in high school that made him decide to pursue fighting

Ahead of his highly anticipated debut under the world’s largest martial arts organization, Takeru revealed that he experienced several rough incidents when he was in high school, including doing bad things with his friends.

Because of this, he was able to find the right path towards becoming a professional athlete since all he wanted to do back then was fight. Takeru dropped out of high school and focused all his energy on training before making his transition to pro-fighting and capturing multiple titles in different fight organizations.

Takeru now looks forward to adding the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title to his championship collection with a victory against ‘The Kicking Machine.’