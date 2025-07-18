WATCH: Japanese veteran Yuki Yoza gives the full rundown of his unforgiving calf kicks ahead of Petchtanong war

Former K-1 lightweight champion and now ONE Championship fighter Yuki Yoza of Japan is scheduled to see action this Friday night in Asia primetime.

But before he steps back inside the ONE ring, Yoza gave fans a complete breakdown of his best techniques.

The 27-year-old Tokyo native posted a video breakdown on YouTube, which you can watch down below.

Yuki Yoza is set to return to action this Friday night, when he takes on former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus of Thailand.

The elite strikers trade leather at ONE Friday Fights 116, which will broadcast live in Asia primetime on Friday, July 18, at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, watch.onefc.com, and other digital platforms.

Yuki Yoza confident of victory over former bantamweight kickboxing king: "There is no way that I can lose"

Yuki Yoza is heading into his second fight in the world's largest martial arts organization full of confidence.

The 27-year-old made his ONE Championship debut last May and was successful in his first outing on the global stage. Now, he's ready to face off against a former champion in Petchtanong.

That being said, the Japanese star is confident he can get the job done, and perhaps earn his shot at the division's throne.

He told ONE Championship:

"Physical strength is one of my main advantages. I [sparred] with him once in Thailand, and I was quite shocked at how good he was, but my martial arts [skills] are definitely stronger than his. I am sure that I can’t lose. There is no way that I can lose."

