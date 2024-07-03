WATCH: Jeremy Miado's merciless boxing demolishes three-sport warrior Danial Williams

ONE Championship posted the entire throwback footage of Jeremy Miado's impressive knockout win against Danial Williams.

In October 2022, Miado was matched up against Williams at ONE on Prime Video 3 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

At the time, Miado was riding a three-fight win streak, all knockouts, and looked to continue building momentum against 'Mini T,' who held a promotional record in MMA of 3-0, including two victories by KO/TKO.

As usual, Williams showcased his warrior spirit and refused to lose without attempting to shut down his opponent. Unfortunately for him, Miado took over the fight with his dangerous boxing skills and secured a third-round knockout win.

ONE honored Miado's performance by posting the entire fight footage on YouTube, which can be seen below.

Since then, Miado has suffered three consecutive losses, including two by submission. On Friday, July 5, 'The Jaguar' looks to get back on track against Hiroba Minowa, who is also coming off three defeats, at ONE Fight Night 23.

ONE Fight Night 23 will take place inside the legendary combat sports venue of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on July 5.

Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

When did Jeremy Miado and Hiroba Minowa last fight respectively?

Jeremy Miado last fought on March 1 when he met Keito Yamakita at ONE 166: Qatar. Miado showcased slight improvements in his grappling skills but couldn't overcome the superior ground game of Yamakita, leading to the latter winning by a first-round bulldog choke.

Meanwhile, Hiroba Minowa is coming off a strawweight matchup against Gustavo Balart on Jan. 28 at ONE 165. Minowa and Balart battled for three rounds before the latter emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Balart's win against Minowa proved to be crucial for his fighting career. On Aug. 2, 'El Gladiador' will headline ONE Fight Night 24 against Jarred Brooks for the interim strawweight MMA world title while Joshua Pacio recovers from a torn ACL.

