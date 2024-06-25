"I'm gonna give it my all" - Jeremy Miado ready to go for broke to end losing streak versus Hiroba Minowa

Jeremy Miado believes a wounded animal is indeed far more dangerous. 'The Jaguar' will enter ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov on Prime Video with his back against the wall after dropping his last three contests.

As such, he won't let this opportunity to redeem himself go to waste by beating the fourth-ranked Hiroba Minowa on July 5 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with Spin.ph, Miado expressed his hunger to return to his winning ways, especially with his career potentially at stake:

"We're talking about my career here. That's what this fight means for me. I'm gonna give it my all, you're gonna see it all. I'm not going to lose here," he said.

Jeremy Miado was deemed as a strong contender for the strawweight MMA crown after a brilliant 4-0 run that included four blistering finishes.

The Filipino firecracker, however, figured in a downward spiral when he dropped three consecutive matches against Mansur Malachiev, Lito Adiwang, and most recently Keito Yamakita at ONE 166: Qatar last March.

A fourth straight defeat will certainly put a damper on his hopes of earning a world title shot at 125 pounds.

It is worth noting that his Japanese foe has been on a similar slump as well, losing his last three fights.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live in US primetime, free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jeremy Miado says successive losses are wake-up call to shore up his grappling

Jeremy Miado is an electric striker who can knock out his opponents in a variety of ways. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of his still-developing grappling skills, which have proven to be his kryptonite.

In his last bout against Yamakita, 'The Jaguar' fell prey on the ground again and was tapped in less than a round.

In the same interview, Miado said he's been working his tail off to address the discrepancies in his game:

"I just focused on training and rectifying my mistakes from my last fight. I’m working on proper positioning on the ground, the right escapes, and the things that I need to do to avoid suffering the same fate."