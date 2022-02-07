Watch: Joe Rogan takes hilarious jab at recent controversy in latest post; claims he is on mushrooms 

Joe Rogan has posted a humorous yet shocking reaction to all the controversies he’s been dealing with lately.

Rogan has been all over the news this past week following a series of controversies. He was being accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, on Spotify. Another alarming issue followed suit over the weekend when a video compilation of him saying the “N-word” on his podcast went viral.

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes CW: Multiple clips of Joe Rogan saying the N-word.



This is who the right is defending. CW: Multiple clips of Joe Rogan saying the N-word.This is who the right is defending. https://t.co/qqaB12dFYz

Many believe that Rogan is stressed out at the moment given the severity of the issues linked to his name. However, the renowned comedian still found a way to inject humor into his situation.

In his most recent Instagram post, Rogan shared a short clip of a food item on fire with the following caption:

"When people are like, 'how are you handling all this bulls**t?' I send them this. Plus I’m on [mushroom emoji]"

Spotify addresses Joe Rogan controvery once again

Spotify, the popular streaming service, exclusively hosts The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Amid the controversies, the company refused to remove Joe Rogan's content despite a recent appeal from some musicians and podcasters.

However, Spotify tried to find common ground and began removing a number of JRE episodes. To date, the total number of deleted episodes has reportedly reached 113.

Wittgenstein @backtolife_2019

jremissing.com Spotify have now deleted 113 episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast. Spotify have now deleted 113 episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast.jremissing.com https://t.co/myHehMGvvD

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek addressed the issue in a memo released on Sunday. According to Ek, he is aware that "some will want more" to be done about Rogan. However, he is certain that shutting down the host is not the best solution. In a note to his employees obtained by ABC News, he wrote:

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more. And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer. We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but cancelling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.”

