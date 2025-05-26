WATCH: Johan Estupinan goes headhunting in nasty knockout finish of Moroccan sniper in Bangkok showcase

Johan Estupinan enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024, racking up four consecutive wins and capping the year with a spectacular knockout victory.

The Colombian rising star delivered a jaw-dropping performance in October of that year at ONE Fight Night 25, where he shared the ring with the heavy-hitting Moroccan Zakaria El Jamari in a flyweight Muay Thai thriller held at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

From the opening bell, both men engaged in a back-and-forth war. Estupinan unleashed his signature blitzing combinations, mixing powerful punches with airborne kicks. Meanwhile, El Jamari responded with pinpoint counter shots that briefly rocked the Colombian but failed to derail his momentum.

The high-octane clash came to an explosive end at the 1:07 mark of the second round when 'Panda Kick' unleashed a thunderous left hand that dropped El Jamari and ignited a wild celebration, sending the Bangkok crowd into a frenzy.

Check out the electrifying finish uploaded by ONE Championship on Instagram below:

With the emphatic finish, Estupinan improved his flawless professional record to 26-0, remained unbeaten in the world's largest martial arts organization at 4-0, and secured his second-straight $50,000 bonus.

Johan Estupinan seeks to extend his winning momentum at ONE Fight Night 32

After kicking off his 2025 on a triumphant note, Johan Estupinan will look to extend his unbeaten run to 6-0 under the promotion's banner when he steps back into action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

The Colombian striking sensation is booked to go at it with seasoned Japanese veteran Taiki Naito in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai encounter, airing live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 32 will stream live and for free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

