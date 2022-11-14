Watch: John Fury tries to attack Jake Paul ringside at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji fight

Former professional boxer 'Big' John Fury almost got into a physical altercation with Jake Paul at the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji boxing event earlier tonight. John Fury's son Tommy 'TNT' Fury competed on the Mayweather vs. Deji fight card in Dubai, U.A.E., outworking Rolly Lambert in an exhibition bout.

The 25-year-old Jake Paul was a part of the commentary team and trash-talked the 23-year-old Tommy Fury throughout the fight. The UK pugilist later took to the microphone and challenged Paul to get in the ring.

Tommy Fury tried to make his way through the ropes to confront the American cruiserweight but was held back by security. Furthermore, John Fury took off his shirt and cut a fiery promo against Jake Paul. Responding to Paul, who was taking verbal jabs at him from the sidelines, the 58-year-old Fury stated:

"Look at me, son! I'm the king of the bare-knuckle [boxing]! I can fight Mike Tyson till death. All your greats, I can fight... You don't know me, son. Get in here then. Put the mic down. Look in these eyes!"

Moreover, John Fury also attempted to physically attack 'The Problem Child' by trying to get out of the ring and approach the commentary table ringside. Thankfully, security personnel was quick to de-escalate the situation and prevent Fury from getting close to Paul.

Watch John Fury try to attack 'The Problem Child' in the video below:

When Jake Paul jibed at Tyson Fury after Tommy Fury's infamous withdrawal from their scheduled MSG fight

Jake Paul has been relentlessly lobbying for a boxing match against MMA megastar and UFC veteran Nate Diaz. Meanwhile, Paul's rivalry with Tommy Fury remains as intense as ever. 'The Problem Child' was expected to face Fury in December 2021. Nevertheless, 'TNT' pulled out of the fight due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

The Paul-Fury matchup was rescheduled to transpire at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York in August of this year. However, the fight fell apart in June itself, as Fury was denied entry into the U.S. This was reportedly due to Fury's family's alleged connections with suspected crime boss Daniel Kinahan of the Kinahan Cartel.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tommy Fury has revealed that he's been denied entry to the US for the Jake Paul press conference, putting their fight in major doubt…



Apart from lambasting Tommy Fury for the now-infamous withdrawal, Jake Paul also criticized his older half-brother, boxing heavyweight great Tyson Fury. Taking to Twitter, the YouTuber-turned-boxer accused Tyson Fury of backing out of their $1 million wager. Paul tweeted:

"Tommy Fury is in hiding. B**ch made. Tyson Fury lawyer never got back to my team on setting up escrow for our $1M bet. Never believed in his brother. Instructed my team to do a Hova and move On To The Next One"

