WATCH: John Lineker’s brutal ONE Championship debut against Muin Gafurov

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage of John Lineker’s unanimous decision win against Muin Gafurov.

In October 2019, Lineker made his ONE Championship debut with a professional MMA record of 31-9. The hard-hitting Brazilian's first test in ONE was Gafurov, who held a promotional record of 3-2. After three rounds of action, ‘Hands of Stone’ emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

ONE recently posted Lineker’s promotional debut on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Before former bantamweight king John Lineker returns to action against South Korean star Kim Jae Woong on August 4, relive his phenomenal ONE debut against Tajik warrior Muin Gafurov in 2019!”

After defeating Muin Gafurov, John Lineker secured two more wins, both by knockout, before earning a ONE bantamweight MMA world title shot against Bibiano Fernandes. Lineker managed to overwhelm Fernandes with his power and aggression, leading to a second-round knockout.

Unfortunately for Lineker, he failed to defend his throne. In October 2022, he lost his world title by missing weight before fighting Fabricio Andrade. The championship bout wasn't canceled, but disaster struck again when Andrade landed an illegal groin strike and ended the fight with a no-contest.

In February of this year, Andrade finished Lineker with a fourth-round TKO in the rematch to become the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

On August 4, John Lineker looks to get back on track against Kim Jae Woong, which is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 13. Kim lost his last fight against Shoko Sato, but he possesses the skills and experience to take out Lineker.

ONE Fight Night 13 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.