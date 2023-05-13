Johnny Walker and Anthony Smith are set for a light heavyweight clash in the co-main event of UFC Charlotte this weekend. Whilst the pair have engaged in minimal trash-talk throughout the week, there appears to be some serious underlying tension ahead of their bout.

Following the ceremonial weigh-ins this weekend, Walker and Smith faced off, where the Brazilian extended his hand to 'Lionheart'. The former title contender was having none of it and ignored Walker's offer to shake his hand.

Johnny Walker was forced to shake his own hand in one of the more humorous moments of the day.

Watch the video below from 4:35:

In the build-up to UFC Charlotte, Anthony Smith refused to talk about Johnny Walker during any podcast or interview that 'Lionheart' was involved in. The Brazilian discussed the potential issue that Smith may have with him during the pre-event media day this week. Walker said this:

"I don't hate [Smith], I have nothing against anybody in the UFC. I have no idea why [he might not like me]. Maybe because I trained with his former coach once, maybe I know something about him that he wants to keep a secret."

Watch the video below from 2:10

Anthony Smith appeared in front of the media after Walker, where he was asked to clarify whether he had an issue with the Brazilian. Smith stated:

"[I think] he's fines... yeah that sounds like his problem [if he thinks I hate him]."

Watch the video below from 3:30:

Anthony Smith previews his UFC Charlotte bout against Johnny Walker

UFC Charlotte will see a light heavyweight top 10 clash this weekend as Johnny Walker is set to take on Anthony Smith.

The fight will be a battle of Smith's fighting IQ versus Walker's incredible athleticism at 205 pounds. 'Lionheart' has an immense amount of experience in MMA, with a record of 36-17. He will need to use all of his knowledge this weekend to navigate the dangerous and explosive puzzle that is Johnny Walker.

Anthony Smith spoke to SHAK MMA ahead of his bout with Walker and previewed the bout. He said:

"I'm sure Johnny does have a ground game, but I'm sure that's not where he probably wants to spend the majority of the next three rounds of his life. He is incredibly explosive, incredibly athletic, he moves really well for his size. He's fast, and can shut you off with any of his weapons..."

Watch the video below from 3:55:

