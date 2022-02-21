Watch: Johnny Walker unwinds with pizza and Proper No. 12 whiskey following UFC Fight Night loss to Jamahal Hill 

Johnny Walker appears to have taken his devastating loss to Jamahal Hill in his stride as he recovers from the injuries he sustained during the fight. Walker fought surging lightweight contender Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC Vegas 48 on February 19.

Walker started the fight aggressively, landing shots from a distance and using his kicks to tag Hill frequently. However, Hill kept moving forward and tried to close the distance. Towards the three-minute mark in the first round, Hill dodged a jab, and landed a vicious counter cross. The shot sent Walker crashing onto the canvas and left him out cold.

Despite the loss, Walker appeared to be in good spirits as he shared a video with coach John Kavanagh. The pair seemed to be unwinding over some pizza and Conor McGregor's Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey. In the video, Walker gave an update on his health following the vicious knockout, claiming that he's alright.

While acknowledging that the fight didn't go according to plan, Walker said he didn't want to look back. He was also focused on doing better in the next bout.

"I’m OK. Just a little cut. I [went to] sleep in the fight, so something happened wrong...Let's eat and be happy and let's go to the next one," Walker said.

Johnny Walker congratulates Jamahal Hill on victory

Johnny Walker was gracious in defeat following his loss this past weekend. The Brazilian fighter took to Instagram to congratulate his opponent on the victory. He also spoke about how quickly tides can turn in the fight game. Walker also thanked his fans for supporting him through thick and thin.

"That’s all matters in the end . Congratulations @sweet_dreams_jhill , And I’ll be back as soon a possible , one little mistake and it’s all over . Thank you all for the support #stillbelieve #ufc #neverquit," Walker wrote.

After initially going on a three-fight winning streak in the UFC and being touted as a potential champion, Walker has lost four out of his last five fights inside the octagon. It'll be interesting to see if he can salvage his career in the promotion moving forward.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim