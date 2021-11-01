Watch: Jon Jones dresses up as a famous movie villain on Halloween to accompany daughters for neighborhood trick-or-treat visits 

Halloween is a time of wonder and fright. Jon Jones jumped on the bandwagon to celebrate the holiday last night. In a recent post on social media, Jones posted pictures and videos of him trick-or-treating with his daughters.

The former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion took to the streets with his daughters, prowling for sweets as Michael Myers from the Halloween movie series. Jon Jones went the whole nine yards as far as the costume was concerned, sporting a pair of overalls, the quintessential Michael Myers mask and a knife.

Rest assured, the knife that Jon Jones was carrying as part of his ensemble was a prop knife. 'Bones' went on to reveal as much in a video that he posted on his Instagram story later the same night.

UFC stars who followed in the footsteps of Jon Jones

Stars from the MMA community have set the bar pretty high when it comes to creativity in terms of dressing up for Halloween. However, we feel like some fighters have outdone themselves this time around.

Max Holloway and his family, for one, went all out this year. The Holloway clan channeled their inner anime fans and dressed up in the garb of characters from the beloved anime series Demon Slayer. What's more, he and his son, Rush Holloway, absolutely nailed the poses for their photographs.

The next best family costume idea to come out of the UFC has to be Amanda Nunes, Nina Ansaroff and their daughter Raegan Ann Nunes. The trio dressed up as characters from the Disney classic, Aladdin with Nunes as Aladdin, Nina as Jasmine and Raegan as Apu.

Roxanne Modafferi also got into the groove of things, dressing up as one of the most popular gaming characters in the world, Mario from Super Mario. Chris Roman completed her costume by posing as Mario's nemesis, Wario.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

WATCH: The influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje

Edited by Jack Cunningham