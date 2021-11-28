Watch: Jon Jones humbled on the mat by Olympic wrestling bronze medalist J'Den Cox

Jon Jones is considered one of, if not the single most dominant wrestler to ever step foot inside the UFC octagon. However, Olympic bronze medal wrestler J'Den Cox served 'Bones' a piece of humble pie after the two went head-to-head on the mat.

The former long-reigning UFC light heavyweight champion posted a video of himself training with Cox. Jones held his own against the freestyle wrestler but was eventually taken down.

Nonetheless, Jones said he was "grateful" to learn from Cox, whom Jones considers to be one of "the best athletes in the world." On Instagram, the UFC star captioned his post:

"Sometimes you the hammer, sometimes you’re the nail. I’m humbled and grateful. Days like today will only make me better. Grateful to have the opportunity to work with some of the best athletes in the world."

Jones also followed up with a tweet to heap praise on his training partner. The 34-year-old jested that he needed milk to go with the "humble pie" that Cox served him.

BONY @JonnyBones I need some milk, J’den Cox just served me up some serious humble pie I need some milk, J’den Cox just served me up some serious humble pie

Jon Jones vs. Jake Hager grappling match targeted for December 9th

Jon Jones recently revealed that he's returning to action soon, but not inside the octagon. The UFC superstar announced he's taking on AEW wrestler and Bellator MMA heavyweight Jake Hager (previously known as Jack Swagger) in a grappling match under the Fury Professional Grappling banner.

However, Jon Jones' announcement appeared to be premature as Hager responded by saying nothing is set in stone yet. Even so, the former WWE superstar is seemingly open to negotiations as he hasn't completely shut down the rumors. The former UFC champ subsequently deleted his tweet.

"First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right," Hager wrote on Twitter.

Jake Hager @RealJakeHager First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right. twitter.com/JonnyBones/sta… First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right. twitter.com/JonnyBones/sta…

MMA Fighting has since reported that a Jon Jones vs. Jake Hager match is indeed planned for December 9th. But of course, "planned" and "booked" are two different things.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If the matchup pushes through, it won't be the first grappling event that Jones has participated in. He previously competed at a North American Grappling Association event in 2016.

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by David Andrew