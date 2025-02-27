WATCH: Jonathan Di Bella, Danial Williams tear the house down in absolute kickboxing slugfest in Bangkok

Jonathan Di Bella and three-sport competitor Danial Williams produced an epic barnburner when the latter challenged the former for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship at ONE Fight Night 15 in October 2023.

Di Bella used his height and reach advantage to perfection as he landed some clean hits on 'Mini T' from afar. However, Williams continued to give himself a shot at dethroning the Italian-Canadian by consistently pressing forward amidst Di Bella's whirlwind of strikes.

When the dust settled, Di Bella kept the gold around his waist via unanimous decision.

Relive the highlights of their five-round clash below, which the promotion shared on Instagram:

However, Di Bella was unceremoniously stripped of the gold for failing ONE's stringent pre-fight testing, specifically the hydration test, ahead of his defense against Prajanchai PK Saenchai in April 2024.

Their clash was rescheduled to June of the same year after Di Bella was hospitalized following the failed test. Prajanchai won the then-vacant crown via unanimous decision.

Di Bella can cement his opportunity at a unification bout with Prajanchai should he capture the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship over the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

Jonathan Di Bella setting aside respect for Sam-A at ONE 172

Jonathan Di Bella respects Sam-A's legendary status, but he also understands that he cannot allow that same respect to hinder him from becoming a ONE world champion once again.

In an interview with Story of the Fight, Di Bella explained:

"As excited as I am to compete on this card against Sam-A... but, like, at the back of my mind, I'm still focused. I'm still... it's a regular fight, you know? And yeah, once we get in the ring, it's all business for sure."

Watch the entire interview below:

ONE 172 is available via watch.onefc.com.

