WATCH: Jonathan Di Bella train the devastating kicks that pulverized Danial Williams’ lead leg

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella will look to put his devastating leg kicks to work when he returns to the Circle on April 5.

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, the Italian-Canadian titleholder will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line when he meets the promotion's current strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK. Saenchai as part of a loaded ONE Friday Fights 58 card.

The last time fans saw Di Bella inside the ring, he punished three-sport superstar Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15, dismantling 'Mini-T' with a series of vicious leg attacks that resulted in him taking home a decisive unanimous decision victory.

"‘Tis but a scratch. Will Jonathan Di Bella remain the strawweight kickboxing king on April 5 when he defends the crown against Prajanchai?"

Overall, Jonathan Di Bella is a perfect 12-0 in his combat sports career, including impressive wins over 'Fighting Rooster' Zhang Peimian and the aforementioned Danial Williams.

Jonathan Di Bella faces his toughest test yet against Prajanchai PK.Saenchai

With all due respect to Di Bella's previous opponents, the undefeated strawweight champ has never faced someone with the experience and success of Prajanchai. Already a three-time ONE strawweight Muay Thai titleholder, Prajanchai has an incredible 342 career wins — an especially impressive feat when you consider the fact that he's only 29 years old.

He is also a two-time Lumpinee Stadium champion and a two-time Rajadamnern stadium champion. Needless to say, this is one clash that you cannot afford to miss come April 5.

Will Jonathan Di Bella keep his 'O' and his title intact or will Prajanchai bring another ONE world title home to The Land of Smiles?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.