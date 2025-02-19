WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty recounts the details of his climactic martial arts career with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson

  • home icon
By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 19, 2025 11:21 GMT
ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has accomplished much throughout his career, especially in ONE Championship. The United Kingdom star recently sat down for an exclusive interview with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson to discuss his road to superstardom.

In an hour-long conversation with the now-retired ONE flyweight MMA world champion on his 'Mighty' YouTube channel, Haggerty openly talked about his best outings in ONE and a glimpse into his private life, among other topics.

Check out the entire video below:

youtube-cover
With wins over legendary Thai strikers and former ONE world champions like Nong-O Hama and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Haggerty has crafted a legendary career worthy of being enshrined in ONE's Hall of Fame when he rides off into the sunset.

However, the former ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is still in the prime of his fighting career, and he would love nothing more than to add to his resume.

As such, fans can expect the 28-year-old to have an unforgettable performance in defense of the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship against Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Tickets are available via Q-Tickets.

Wei Rui is certain he will dethrone Jonathan Haggerty

Wei Rui understands that Jonathan Haggerty will be at his most dangerous at ONE 171, as he is searching for redemption after losing the 145-pound Muay Thai crown to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 last September.

However, he believes it will matter little in their world title tilt at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar.

Speaking with ONE, 'Demon Blade' stated:

"Instead of failing and then just falling apart, I believe that Haggerty won't be affected by the last fight. Instead, that loss will motivate him even more. I think he's trying to prove himself with this fight. But, sorry, I won't give him that chance."

Edited by C. Naik
