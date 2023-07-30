WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty shows off lightning speed and thunderous power in pad workout

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is back to his good old training routine this week with another thunderous striking session at the Knowlesy Academy gym in the UK.

The 26-year-old superstar uploaded the clip on his Instagram page following the announcement of his anticipated return to competition. In the video, Haggerty is seen practicing some of his power strikes and footwork with his trainer while frequent gym members stare in awe.

Check out the champ’s boxing session below:

Haggerty has put himself in a precarious situation following his upset victory over Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 last April.

There’s no shortage of worthy challengers for him inside and outside his division so much so that it’s become quite difficult for the fans to pinpoint exactly who might be Haggerty’s first world title challenger.

Though an immediate rematch against Nong-O Hama is warranted, several fighters are interested in facing him. Some of the names include Felipe Lobo - who recently scored an upset win himself last April with a third-round knockout against Thai legend Saemapetch Fairtex - Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

However, a matchup with Felipe Lobo seems more certain. At the post-fight interview at ONE Fight Night 9, Lobo made it known he deserves to fight for the world title next after rebounding from a loss to Nong-O Hama.

Unsurprisingly, Haggerty feels the same way. He made it public on his Instagram back in April, and if the fans support it, Haggerty vs. Lobo could well be his next match.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje