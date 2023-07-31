WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty shows the perfect 2-strike counter against teep kicks

While he awaits for his next fight, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is busying himself up by holding seminars where he shares his topnotch skills and know-how.

In a recent Instagram video post by Revolution Muay Thai Gym in Phuket, ‘The General’ is shown imparting tips on how to employ a perfect two-strike counter against teep kicks.

The 26-year-old champion from the United Kingdom takes fellow athletes through the counter move, instructing them to first catch the kick, pull it forward, then throw a body shot before going for a spinning elbow.

Jonathan Haggerty was last in action back in April where he became the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion by knocking out longtime division main man Nong-O Hama.

He pummeled Nong-O with a slew of telling strikes, which the Thai superstar had no answer to. ‘The General’ did the previously unthinkable, sending Nong-O to the mat not once or twice, but three times, on his way to claiming the huge KO victory that made him the new division king.

The end came at the 2:40 mark of the first round, where Nong-O was dropped for the final time after absorbing a flurry of punches. The title was the second for Jonathan Haggerty in ONE Championship, having previously held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold.

There is no word yet on his next ONE Championship fight but he has drawn interest from the likes of ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek and British fireball Liam Harrison. A rematch with Nong-O is deemed possible as well.