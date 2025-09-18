WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty spars with martial arts influencer Dua Shkara

By Mike Murillo
Published Sep 18, 2025 10:58 GMT
WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty spars with martial arts influencer Dua Shkara
WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty spars with martial arts influencer Dua Shkara [Images courtesy: ONE Championship and Dua Shkara's IG]

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is keeping himself in shape so that when his number is called for his next fight, he will be ready. It, however, has not stopped him from having fun along the way.

Recently, 'The General' welcomed Australian martial arts influencer Dua Shkara at Knowlesy Academy for a light sparring session. During their meeting in the facility, the social media personality showcased her striking, which the British striker gamely engaged with while they shared some laughs.

ONE Championship shared a video of the sparring session on Instagram, which has received nearly 30,000 likes since being posted.

Jonathan Haggerty was last in action in February at ONE 171 in Qatar, where he successfully defended the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title against challenger Wei Rui of China. The Orpington, England native dominated the contest on his way to winning by unanimous decision.

The win at ONE 171 was a bounce-back for Haggerty after losing the bantamweight Muay Thai championship belt, which he also used to concurrently hold, in his previous match to Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Since joining ONE Championship in 2019, Haggerty has compiled a 9-3 record in the promotion.

Jonathan Haggerty believes he is the perfect foil to streaking Nabil Anane

There is no word yet on when his next match will be, but Jonathan Haggerty has expressed interest in taking a shot at streaking Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane. He believes he is the perfect foil to the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

The 28-year-old Knowlesy Academy standout and bantamweight kickboxing king spoke about it in an interview with the South China Morning Post from April. Haggerty highlighted how after Anane defeated most of the contenders in the bantamweight lane, he should have his shot against him.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

"Yeah, 100 percent, I think there's obviously nobody else left. It’s me, there’s Lobo, Nabati’s out, Nico’s out, and I think they got Rambolek in now, which is number five, if I’m right. I think I’m the one to beat Nabil, if I’m honest."
Anane has won seven straight matches since opening his ONE Championship campaign in June 2023 with a loss.

His last victory was over former bantamweight Muay Thai king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in March. The win eventually paved the way for Anane being elevated to being undisputed champion in the division from being the interim titleholder.

