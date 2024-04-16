WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty unleashes nasty combinations in first meeting against Rodtang in Manila

When it comes to blending raw, unfettered power with pinpoint accuracy and technique, ONE Championship star Jonathan Haggerty is the prime example.

Currently reigning as the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, Haggerty has fought in 10 unforgettable matchups thus far, but it was his 2019 classic with Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Manila, Philippines, that truly hinted at how far he was going to go in the sport.

'The General' entered the matchup as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. He was out to show that despite 'The Iron Man' seemingly being impervious to getting hurt, he is still just a man.

At one point in the bout, the two-sport star unleashed this lightning-quick sequence that staggered Rodtang.

Rodtang would ultimately make his adjustments, which caused Haggerty to lose the bout via unanimous decision, plus his flyweight Muay Thai world title in the process.

The two Muay Thai megastars would run it back again in January 2020, but this time it was a TKO victory in favor of Rodtang.

Jonathan Haggerty confident of finishing Superlek this time around

The English two-sport great is set to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against flyweight kickboxing world titlist Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver and believes that it is time for him to exact his revenge.

They first met in 2018 under a different promotion, with Superlek claiming victory via TKO. After being nearly six years removed from that fight, Haggerty is confident that he can put away Superlek in explosive fashion.

ONE 168: Denver will happen on September 6 inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public on April 24 at 10 AM Mountain Time (MT) on Ticketmaster.

