Watch: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Taiki Naito sans commentary ahead of ONE 157 Grand Prix

Jonathan Haggerty and Taiki Naito will both be competing in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix at ONE 157.

Ahead of their respective matchups, ONE uploaded a video of their 2020 bout (minus the commentary) to their YouTube channel.

Watch the clash below:

Former champion Haggerty opened up aggressively against the Japanese fighter. The Brit looked to control the center. At one point, Naito threw a body kick, which Haggerty countered with a booming straight right hand that floored his opponent. After Naito survived the count, Haggerty pushed aggressively but unsuccessfully for the finish.

In round two, Haggerty scored another knockdown. Naito was also struck with an accidental toe in the eye when 'The General' attempted a headkick. The British fighter controlled the remainder of the round. In round three, Haggerty landed better strikes and was able to control the fight.

He was awarded the decision in this bout. Both fighters will be competing in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix tournament, which takes place on May 20.

Haggerty wants to show fans why he is the best fighter in the division. Following the promotion's deal with Amazon Prime Video, he wrote on his Instagram:

"I am so grateful to be showcasing my skills on the biggest platform in the world [ONE Championship]... Here you can see my elbow skills being showcased on a billboard in Times Square. How amazing and motivational is that?... I show the world why I am one of the best, if not the best striker on the planet."

Jonathan Haggerty and Taiki Naito at ONE 157

The opening round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix will take place at ONE 157, and ONE Championship has some great fights lined up for Jonathan Haggerty and Taiki Naito.

The 25-year-old Oprington-born fighter has held titles in ONE Championship, International Sport Karate Association, and WBC Muaythai. At ONE 157, he will meet Brazilian striker Walter Goncalves in the opening round. Goncalves has over 70 wins in his career with nearly half of these coming by way of knockout.

However, Jonathan Haggerty is confident about his chances at the Grand Prix:

"It’s on. 8 man tournament. I will take you all out 1 by 1."

Meanwhile, Taiki Naito is best known for his powerful kicks. He has held titles in multiple organizations. The powerful Japanese will have his hands full in the tournament, as his ONE 157 opponent is the Thai fighter Superlek Kiatmoo9. Superlek has hundreds of victories in Muay Thai and multiple titles in Lumpinee Stadium and WBC Muaythai, among others.

All in all, ONE 157 on May 20 will be a treat for Muay Thai fans.

