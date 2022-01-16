Watch: Jorge Masvidal burns a Colby Covington trading card and puts it up for auction

Jorge Masvidal appeared to be having a bit of fun as he burned Colby Covington's trading card in a recent video.

'Gamebred' took a lighter and blazed Covington's picture in the 'on card' produced by the company 'Brkrz', of which Masvidal is the CEO.

He said:

"I didn't want to completely trash the card because then it'd make these other cards more rare, not that anybody's trying to collect them but I'm not gonna make it anything more valuable for [Colby Covington]. I did make this a one out of one, and I'm getting crazy offers for it already online, I don't know how. But yeah, I got this f****r's card for sale, I'm gonna make money on it on March 5th when I break his face, and I'm going to make money off it right now, but I sell this f****ng card..."

Watch the video below:

Earlier this month, Whatnot, the largest independent live stream shopping platform in the US, announced a partnership deal with Jorge Masvidal. As part of the deal, Masvidal launched The BRKRZ , his own live stream shopping channel, where he will go live weekly, to auction off UFC cards, sports cards, and his own collection of merchandise.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington is set for UFC 272; 'Gamebred' says it's the fourth time the fight has been scheduled

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are finally set to compete inside the octagon at UFC 272.

The two started off as training partners and went on to become best friends. However, over the years, the former American Top Team teammates have become bitter rivals, holding true grudges against one another.

ESPN MMA



Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told The grudge match we've all been waiting forColby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN . Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. The grudge match we've all been waiting for 💥Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN. Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. https://t.co/n1FclaclwU

Masvidal recently took to Twitter to put Covington on blast by revealing that the scheduled fight for UFC 272 was the fourth time their meeting inside the octagon had been arranged. Bashing 'Chaos', the 'BMF' said:

"They gonna call you and hopefully the 4th time is a charm you f*****g coward. Don't p***y out now"

Jorge Masvidal UFC

Regardless, the showdown between the two elite welterweights is set to go down on March 5 at UFC 272. Coming in with two losses against Kamaru Usman, both contenders will look to make a statement, hoping to find their way back to the title shot.

