×
Create
Notifications

Watch: Jorge Masvidal creates and shares new promo for Colby Covington fight on Rumble

Jorge Masvidal (left) and Colby Covington (right)
Jorge Masvidal (left) and Colby Covington (right)
Rafael Bandayrel
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Feb 16, 2022 12:25 PM IST
News

With UFC 272 on the horizon, Jorge Masvidal shared a retelling of the story of his rivalry with Colby Covington.

Masvidal produced and uploaded a trailer-like hype video a few weeks before he's scheduled to square off with Covington, his former friend and sparring partner. The video highlighted the friendship between the duo, with clips of the two appearing in each other's corners for their fights.

Later on, the video showed their eventual fallout and the comments each of them made regarding the situation. Covington claimed that Masvidal grew jealous of his success, while 'Gamebred' insisted that 'Chaos' "ripped off" one of their coaches.

The promo also showcased some of the best highlights from both men's careers. Needless to say, UFC 272 will be one of the most anticipated pay-per-views of the year, thanks to the history and bad blood between Masvidal and Covington.

Check out the hype video for Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal:

Jorge Masvidal vows to derail Colby Covington's career

It's no secret that there's real animosity between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. That said, it appears that Masvidal won't be satisfied with just beating his former pal.

In a video he uploaded to Twitter, 'Gamebred' vowed to defeat Covington in a "violent way" and derail his career. According to Masvidal:

"Keep talking s***, though. I can't wait. March 5th is getting closer and so is this knee to your temple. Not only am I going to break your face in a very violent way, but the UFC is going to see you as such a liability they're going to kick you out. And then it's going to be back to Indian reservations where you can fight. Maybe you can co-main event or some s*** like that because I don't think you can main event after I'm done with you in any show."
.@ColbyCovMMA https://t.co/QJmrqkI0YQ

Two of the biggest stars in the division, Masvidal and Covington, are looking for redemption as they're both coming off losses in title fights against divisional monarch Kamaru Usman. Their UFC 272 main event showdown will be a rare instance of a non-title fight headlining a numbered event.

Also Read Article Continues below
It's 𝙋𝙀𝙍𝙎𝙊𝙉𝘼𝙇 😤[ #UFC272 | Mar 5 | Tickets 🔗 ufc.ac/3fyrji8 ] https://t.co/eFnA6nH5ZW

Edited by C. Naik
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी