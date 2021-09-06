Watch: Jorge Masvidal, JDS and Andrei Arlovski show up at AEW All Out

Jorge Masvidal, Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski were involved in a promotional appearance at an AEW (All Elite Wrestling) pay-per-view event.

The fighters were accompanied by American Top Team owner Dan Lambert. He is known to work with wrestling promotions such as AEW and IMPACT wrestling.

Lambert has embraced a heel persona on AEW. He cut a promo along with the star-studded UFC fighters' lineup. Jorge Masvidal also added his trademark quote, "super necessary," to delight the crowd even more.

American Top Team has been gym-owner Dan Lambert's biggest venture to date. Elite fighters such as Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, Amanda Nunes, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Colby Covington are among the names who have represented the Florida-based gym.

'Gamebred' looked like a natural during his appearance at the AEW event. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani compared Masvidal to WWE legend Ric Flair.

"Jorge Masvidal out here looking like Ric Flair circa 1981 (while eating arena popcorn)"

Dan Lambert was accompanied by Amanda Nunes and Jorge Masvidal at an AEW event in July

In July, UFC women's two-division champion Amanda Nunes appeared with 'BMF' Jorge Masvidal as Dan Lambert cut a promo for AEW.

The ATT owner was interrupted between his mic work when he was power-bombed in the ring by AEW wrestler Lance Hoyt.

