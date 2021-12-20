Watch: Jorge Masvidal nearly comes to blows with a 17-year-old kid at Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 

A 17-year-old fan caused some commotion when he decided to push Jorge Masvidal during Saturday night's Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The unruly fan immediately regretted his decision as the UFC superstar turned around and tried to fight him. Concerned for his own safety, the young man begged Masvidal not to retaliate as he started screaming, "I'm 17! Please, I'm 17!"

Masvidal’s manager Ibrahim Kawa later provided some context regarding the incident. On his Twitter account, Kawa retweeted the viral video with the caption:

"Kid decides to push Masvidal while Jorge was facing the ring. Quickly realizes that’s a big no no when Masvidal turns around and starts screaming 'I’m 17, please I’m 17' with his hands up. Kids I tell you smh"

Ibrahim Kawa @Abraham_kawa Connoisseur of Combat @ConOfCombat Oh lol Oh lol https://t.co/mmbV2MJvDl Kid decides to push masvidal while masvidal was facing the ring. Quickly realizes that’s a big no no when masvidal turns around and starts screaming “I’m 17, please I’m 17” with his hands up. Kids I tell you smh twitter.com/conofcombat/st… Kid decides to push masvidal while masvidal was facing the ring. Quickly realizes that’s a big no no when masvidal turns around and starts screaming “I’m 17, please I’m 17” with his hands up. Kids I tell you smh twitter.com/conofcombat/st…

Masvidal, of course, was in attendance at yesterday evening's event to support his friend and former training partner Tyron Woodley in his rematch with Jake Paul. The pair of competitors locked horns for the first time in August, with the YouTuber walking away with a split decision victory.

Jorge Masvidal shuts down a potential matchup against Jake Paul

After knocking Tyron Woodley out in their rematch, Jake Paul is already looking ahead to a potential matchup against either Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal. 'The Problem Child' called out the pair of UFC welterweights in his post-fight interview.

However, a matchup with Paul doesn't appear to pique Masvidal's interest. Shortly after the event, 'Gamebred' took to social media to address the YouTube star's callout. In a video he posted on Instagram, the two-time UFC title challenger said:

"Now to address that little b***h, what's his face, that f***er, listen man, you can't f***ing afford me. You understand? Me and all the names that you mentioned, you can't afford. I know... what you pay. You talk a big game. You say 50 million dollars, you have 100 million dollars. Bulls**t! If that was the case, [Floyd] Mayweather would have took the fight with your b***h a** but he hasn't because you don't generate that type of revenue."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's response to Jake Paul:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim