Watch: Jorge Masvidal posts new video slamming Colby Covington with rare footage from their past

Jorge Masvidal recently posted a video to his YouTube channel showing the time he spent with Colby Covington before and shortly after their falling out. In the video, they were also seen competing in a friendly bout of wrestling, wherein Masvidal seemingly got the better of 'Chaos'.

The video included a short clip of the two fighters tussling with each other in the living room of Masvidal's apartment. The scrap came to an end as Covington was stuck with 'Gamebred' on his back.

Check out Jorge Masvidal's latest YouTube video below:

Masvidal and Covington are scheduled to lock horns in a welterweight bout in the main event of UFC 272. The action is set to unfold at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 5th.

Both fighters are top-ranked contenders in the welterweight division and will be looking to re-enter the title picture with a win this weekend.

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are coming off losses to Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal is currently coming off back-to-back losses to UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' initially went toe-to-toe against Masvidal in the main event of UFC 251 back in July 2020. Usman came away with a unanimous decision win on that occasion.

Their rematch headlined UFC 261 last year. This time, however, the fight came to an abrupt end as Usman managed to knock Masvidal out in the second round.

Colby Covington's most recent losses came at the hands of Kamaru Usman as well. His first outing against Usman went down at UFC 245 back in December 2019. The duo put on a sensational back-and-forth fight with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' eventually coming away with a fifth-round TKO victory.

In their rematch at UFC 268 back in November 2021, Usman secured a unanimous decision win to retain his belt.

At 37, Masvidal is on the final stretch of his pro MMA career. A loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272 will likely end all hopes of a title shot for the BMF titleholder. It'll be interesting to see how things play out this weekend.

