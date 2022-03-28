Watch: Jorge Masvidal's manager Abraham Kawa try to cheer him up after loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272

Jorge Masvidal's manager Abraham Kawa doesn't think Colby Covington managed to convincingly beat his client during their grudge match at UFC 272 earlier this month. In locker room footage currently doing the rounds on the internet, Kawa can be seen telling a dejected-looking Masvidal following the fight that he didn't lose.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Watch in full on Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal! Go behind the scenes in a brand new Thrill & The Agony!Watch in full on @UFCFightPass now! Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal! Go behind the scenes in a brand new Thrill & The Agony!📺 Watch in full on @UFCFightPass now! https://t.co/8eFROIchD9

After 'Gamebred's lopsided unanimous decision loss to his arch-rival, Kawa told Masvidal that Covington outwrestled him but failed to beat him or cause any serious damage to him. He was probably claiming that although Covington kept Masvidal largely subdued for most of the fight, he failed to finish 'Gamebred'. He said:

"He outwrestled you, bro. He didn't beat you but he outwrestled you, bro. You got fight of the night. Doesn't mean sh*t but I'm just saying. I'm telling you [that] you came to fight. He came to f**king wrestle. There's a big difference. He tried to sit on you as long as he could. That's what happened."

Check out the video below:

Dillon Danis shared the same video on Twitter to take a jibe at the MMA manager. He claimed that Masvidal cannot become one of the world's greatest fighters because he has men like Kawa surrounding him. Danis wrote:

"This is why @GamebredFighter won’t ever be great got idiots around him like @malkikawa."

Jorge Masvidal pleads 'not guilty' to charges of aggravated battery on Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal may have lost to Colby Covington inside the octagon but the bad-blood between them runs so deep that the hostilities didn't end inside the cage. Masvidal allegedly got into a physical altercation with Covington outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami.

'Gamebred' apparently punched Covington in the face and broke his front tooth. He was later arrested after 'Chaos' pressed charges against him for aggravated battery and criminal mischief. Masvidal was later released on bail and pleaded not guilty in response to the accusations leveled at him.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via Jorge Masvidal pleaded not guilty to the charges and his next court appearance has been scheduled for April 21.(via @marc_raimondi Jorge Masvidal pleaded not guilty to the charges and his next court appearance has been scheduled for April 21. (via @marc_raimondi) https://t.co/nOEQ4iw5BU

The 37-year-old is scheduled to appear before a Miami court for a hearing on April 21.

Edited by John Cunningham