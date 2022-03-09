Watch: Jorge Masvidal's manager DISMISSES narrative that Conor McGregor is too small for 'Gamebred'

Today on Sportskeeda MMA's daily news roundup, Jorge Masvidal was a hot topic in the aftermath of UFC 272.

A potential bout between Masvidal and Conor McGregor has regained traction. Both men are on losing skids and will be looking to get back to winning ways in their next outing.

Along with that idea, the narrative of Jorge Masvidal being too big for McGregor was rejuvenated. However, the 37-year-old's manager Malki Kawa put that to rest.

malki kawa @malkikawa Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Anyone interested in McGregor x Masvidal next? I saw mcgregor in Dublin. He's not small. He looked like he walks around 195-200lbs jacked.

On the topic of Jorge Masvidal, MMA fans speculated that his three-fight losing skid may push the Miami native towards retirement.

However, it's unlikely that 'Gamebred' will retire given the fact he just signed a lucrative new deal with the UFC. He also shut down the rumors himself.

A few spicy allegations have been fired from Rafael dos Anjos. His target was none other than Islam Makhachev.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, dos Anjos shared his side of the recent drama involving Makhachev allegedly turning down the short notice co-main spot at UFC 272.

Makhachev immediately hopped on a call with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto and explained his side. He also made sure to stuff the rumor that he asked for $1 million to fight dos Anjos on five days' notice.

