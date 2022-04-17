Watch: Jorge Masvidal shows off impressive striking during light spar at American Top Team

Following his recent controversy outside of the Octagon, Jorge Masvidal has seemingly resumed training at American Top Team and even shared a short clip of a session between himself and coach Paulino Hernandez.

'Gamebred' has been rather quiet since his bust-up with Colby Covington at a Florida steakhouse last month. The two were embroiled in a heated feud that had spanned years before finally erupting on the streets of Miami.

Seeming like he's ready to return to compete for the UFC, Masvidal took time out to share a training video and show off some of his impressive striking skills. Check out the footage HERE!

The 37-year-old has slipped down the welterweight rankings after suffering three consecutive losses in the division. This is his first sign of intent to get back in the mix and start competing again.

Despite no victories since 2019, Masvidal is still regarded as one of the biggest PPV draws in the UFC. Whether he's winning or losing, the brawler will remain a fighter that fans consistently tune in to see compete inside the cage.

What's next for Jorge Masvidal?

While his title aspirations have been put on hold resulting from his poor performances inside the octagon, Jorge Masvidal still has a handful of potential opponents available to him as he hopes to reclaim his position in the top five.

The No.8-ranked star has been called out by Stephen Thompson, as the karate expert too remains determined to battle his way back into the pinnacle of the weightclass. Both men met in 2017 when 'Wonderboy' came out on top with a decision victory.

Although he was on the wrong side of a defeat, Masvidal could next meet his long-term rival Colby Covington. Their first meeting was reported to be one of the UFC's top 10 highest selling pay-per-views, which could be overtaken by any potential rematch between the pair.

Another possibility is a fan-favorite affair between himself and Gilbert Burns. The Brazilian is known for his heavy hands and elite-level jiu-jitsu. Viewers can expect the two to trade shots on the feet and it would be wise to expect the bout to not reach the judges' scorecards.

The winner of Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad on April 16 could also be standing across from Masvidal the next time he steps foot inside the octagon.

