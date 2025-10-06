Watch: Just hours after emphatic UFC 320 win, Merab Dvalishvili was part of Aljamain Sterling's wedding festivities

Just hours after a challenging five-round fight at UFC 320, Merab Dvalishvili was spotted attending the wedding of his friend and fellow UFC fighter, Aljamain Sterling.'The Machine' successfully defended his bantamweight championship against Cory Sandhagen on Saturday at UFC 320, winning by unanimous decision. This marked his third consecutive successful title defense, further elevating his professional career.Hours later, Dvalishvili also made time to honor his personal commitments by participating in Sterling's wedding festivities. He even shared several videos from the occasion on his Instagram Stories.Check out Merab Dvalishvili's IG Stories below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X):Ilia Topuria lauds Merab Dvalishvili as &quot;living legend&quot; following UFC 320 winMerab Dvalishvili joined the UFC in December 2017. He had a challenging start in the promotion, losing his first two fights. However, since then, the Georgian fighter has made an impressive turnaround. He is currently on a 14-fight winning streak and has successfully defended his title three times.After his impressive performance, his friend and UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria couldn't help but express his admiration. In a post on X, Topuria wrote:&quot;Brother, we’ve reached the point where your victories seem almost normal. But we all know how hard it is to get there. I say it with pride: you’re a living legend!!!! an example of hard work, sacrifice, and heart. Beyond the fighter, you’re an incredible person, with a soul too big for your chest.❤️We love you, we support you, and we’re with you every step of the way. @MerabDvalishvil&quot;All of Dvalishvili's title defenses took place in 2025. He first defended his title at UFC 311 against Umar Nurmagomedov, followed by a defense against Sean O'Malley at UFC 316, and most recently, against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320.Notably, for his next title defense, Dvalishvili expressed interest in a rematch with Petr Yan.