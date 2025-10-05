"The greatest bantamweight of all-time" - MMA pros react as Merab Dvalishvili dominates Cory Sandhagen en route to UFC 320 win

Merab Dvalishvili made another successful bantamweight title defense this weekend, showcasing a dominating performance that captured the attention of the MMA community.'The Machine' faced Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of UFC 320, marking Sandhagen's first opportunity to compete for the UFC gold. From the very beginning of the fight, Sandhagen aimed to seize this chance. However, after a strong opening round from Sandhagen, Dvalishvili quickly turned the tide and began to dominate in the following rounds.After five rounds of action, the judges awarded Dvalishvili the victory by unanimous decision.Check out the result of Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen fight below:Several notable personalities and fighters from the MMA community took notice of the fight and shared their reactions. Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo labeled Merab Dvalishvili as the &quot;greatest bantamweight of all-time&quot;, writing:&quot;#ANDSTILL!!! The greatest bantamweight of all-time and arguably the greatest UFC fighter on planet earth. #UFC320&quot;Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman lauded both fighters:&quot;Merab is a machine 👏🏿👏🏿 hell of a fight both men #ufc320&quot;Belal Muhammad noted:&quot;That was a great fight Cory is very good Merab is getting better each fight&quot;Others commented:&quot;Good effort from Cory, but Merab was better. Can’t wait to test him next #ufc320&quot;&quot;Good fight. Merab just too much.&quot;&quot;Hell of a fight, Cory showed he was game, but Merab's pace and technique just too much.&quot;Check out more reactions below:MMA pros' reaction to Merab Dvalishvili's victory. [Screenshots courtesy: Respective X handles]With the victory, Dvalishvili extended his winning streak to 14 fights. The Georgian fighter also solidified his reign as the UFC bantamweight champion with his third successful title defense.On the other hand, Sandhagen suffered his fifth defeat in the UFC. Before Dvalishvili, he lost to Umar Nurmagomedov, Petr Yan, TJ Dillashaw, and Aljamain Sterling. Sandhagen's most recent victory was against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines earlier this year.